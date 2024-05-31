Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIV. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

