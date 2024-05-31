LEMONCHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $785.84 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37,848.94 and $785.84 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

