Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 797,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $183,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 163,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.10. 3,060,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
