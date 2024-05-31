Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBRT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

LBRT stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

