LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $154.54 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $154.54 million and $3.98 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,935,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.52730693 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,963,246.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

