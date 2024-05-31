Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.87

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as high as $20.45. Limoneira shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 29,594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMNR

Limoneira Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.