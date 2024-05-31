Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Buys 2,500 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 2,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,314.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

