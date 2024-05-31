Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $594.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.