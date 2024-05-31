Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,859,528 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,841,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00478918 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
