Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.