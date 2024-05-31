loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Frank Martell Buys 36,639 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.