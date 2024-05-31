Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Up 0.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $218.78 and last traded at $217.40. Approximately 555,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,438,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.