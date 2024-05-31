Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69. 4,545,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,195,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

