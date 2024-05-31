Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 5.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 158,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 926,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $706.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.54.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

