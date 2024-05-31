Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $52,366.98 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 8,390,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,553. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

