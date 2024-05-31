MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $215.70 million and $2,243.69 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,381,903 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

