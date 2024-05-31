Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
