Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.