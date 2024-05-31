Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.93. 17,035,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 66,433,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

