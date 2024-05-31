Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

MARPS stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

