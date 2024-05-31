Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on MARPS
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.