Mark Dixon Sells 35,000,000 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,611,749.68).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.48. IWG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 211 ($2.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. IWG’s payout ratio is -952.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

