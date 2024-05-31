Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $197,741.26 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,623.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,538.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.37. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

