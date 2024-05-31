Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of MRVL traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 13,502,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

