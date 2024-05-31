Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

