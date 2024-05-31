Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 99.94 ($1.28), with a volume of 70700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

