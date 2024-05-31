McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $554.79 and last traded at $552.36. 108,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 707,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.