Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MEDXF stock remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
