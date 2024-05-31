Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 2.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.00. 2,894,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,940,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

