Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $385.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.82. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,476,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

