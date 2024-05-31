Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.9%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.75 and last traded at $81.23. Approximately 1,805,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,148,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

