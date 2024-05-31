MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,775 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 4.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $450,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MELI traded up $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,725.58. 456,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,560.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,596.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

