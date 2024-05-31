Mercer Investments LLC Sells 917 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.5% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $25.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,725.58. The company had a trading volume of 456,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,911. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,598.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

