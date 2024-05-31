Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Up 4.3%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Mestek Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

About Mestek

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.