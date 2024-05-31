MetisDAO Price Reaches $77.10 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $438.41 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $77.10 or 0.00112033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.49897625 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $26,721,480.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

