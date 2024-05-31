MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 195,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,723. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MFA Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

