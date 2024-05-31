MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 65,822 shares changing hands.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

