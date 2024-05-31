MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as low as $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 65,822 shares changing hands.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.