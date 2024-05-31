Michael J. Inserra Buys 2,500 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BHF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 510,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

