MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.14. 12,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 69,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

