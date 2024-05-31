Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $619.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

