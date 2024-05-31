Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla Sells 11,958 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 787.7% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.