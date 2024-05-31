Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $8.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,019.48. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $626.86 and a 52-week high of $1,100.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $977.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.22.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. are set to split on Friday, June 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $30.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 78.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.