Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

