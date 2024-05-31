Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.31. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Mobivity Trading Up 14.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

