Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,937. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

