MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Update

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MNY remained flat at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,448. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyHero will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyHero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyHero in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyHero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

