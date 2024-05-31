MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.18.

MDB traded down $74.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,501. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

