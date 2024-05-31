MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $79.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average is $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

