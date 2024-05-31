MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.89 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded down $78.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.19. 2,830,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

