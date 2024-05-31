Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.96

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.96 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.16). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.93), with a volume of 725,562 shares changing hands.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,931.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.65.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby purchased 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.60 ($12,904.98). In related news, insider Pete Raby purchased 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £10,104.60 ($12,904.98). Also, insider Clement Woon bought 15,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,957.85). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

