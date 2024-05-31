Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $80.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

