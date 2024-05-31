Morgan Stanley Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $422.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $422.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $315.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.35 and a 200-day moving average of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 877.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

